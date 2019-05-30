Eats events

Cows on the Concourse

Saturday, June 1

To kick off June Dairy Month, bovines are bombarding the Capitol Square during the Dane County Farmers’ Market. The tradition, now in its 40th year, is a chance for city folk to meat around a dozen cows and calves. There will be Muenster grilled cheese sandwiches to graze on; ice-cold milk will also be in stock. “Moo experts” — who won’t steer you wrong — will also be on hand to answer any questions. Lots of activities for the kiddos to keep them udderly entertained, too. At the Capitol Square and the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 8 am-1 pm.

Strong Women Strong Coffee

Tuesday, June 4

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation hosts a networking event aimed at supporting local business professionals and entrepreneurs. Featured speaker Carol Schroeder of Orange Tree Imports will talk about strategies to succeed in today’s retail marketplace. There will be coffee, of course, too. Event is free; register at wwbic.com/classes or call 608-257-5450. At 2300 S. Park St. Suite 103, 7:30-9 am.

Garver Feed Mill sampler

Thursday, June 6

Ahead of Ian’s Pizza opening its new location at the revitalized Garver Feed Mill in July, the pizza joint slings pizza samples and scoops local Calliope Ice Cream (lemon lavender and graham cracker flavor). NessAlla Kombucha, which started brewing in the building in January, will sample its effervescent fermented tea. At 3241 Garver Green, 4-6 pm.