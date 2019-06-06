Eats events

Food carts out...for...summer

Monday-Thursday, June 10-August 1

Let’s Eat Out, a coalition of independently owned mobile eateries, is back with its summer supper series. A rotating selection of over a dozen food carts will be serving dinner from 5-7:30 pm at these locations: Holy Cross Church, 734 Holy Cross Way, on Mondays; Midvale Boulevard, green space near Midvale Elementary, on Tuesdays; Jackson Street Plaza, 2200 block of Atwood Avenue, and Country Grove Park, 7353 East Pass, on Wednesdays; and Heiden Haus in Shorewood Hills, corner of Harvard Drive and Columbia Road on Thursday. Typically, there are three or four carts per location.

British Isles whisky tour

Thursday, June 6

VomFASS on State Street hosts a tasting featuring five whiskys (spelled “whiskeys” in Ireland and the States) from Scotland, Wales and the Emerald Isle. You’ll learn the history behind each whisky, which will also be paired with an appetizer. Tickets ($35) at tinyurl.com/vomfasswhisky include a glass and 10 percent off all purchases. At 127 State St., 6-8 pm.

Uncommon herbs, spices and other edibles around the world

Monday, June 10

Taking a trip abroad? Travel guide author Joan Peterson appears at the Verona Public Library to discuss lesser-known flavors of the world. Peterson has led culinary tours of Turkey, India, Morocco, Peru and Sicily, among other places. Dessert will be served and the event is free. At 500 Silent St. in Verona, 6:30-7:30 pm.