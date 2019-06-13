Eats events

Bourbon Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, June 15

Yahara Bay Distillers will host a pancake breakfast to support FEED Kitchens, serving traditional pancakes as well as bourbon blueberry herb pancakes. Both will be served with bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup and a choice of sausage, candied bacon or Wisconsin’s own Nueske’s bacon. Tickets are $10 for adults/$7 for kids at facebook.com/yaharabay.

Breakfast on the farm

Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16

The McFarlandale Dairy farm plays host to the Watertown Agri-Business Club annual farm breakfast. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, cheese, milk, orange juice, coffee and ice cream. It’s also a chance to tour a modern dairy barn and birthing area. Tickets are $8 ($4 for 6-10 years, free for kids age 5 and younger.) Shuttle buses will be available from the Farm and Fleet parking lot on West Main Street. At N302 County Road K in Watertown, 7 am-12:30 pm.

Bumblebee identification class

Sunday, June 23

Take a stroll through Olbrich Gardens with Jeremy Hemberger of UW-Madison’s entomology department to learn which type of bumblebees are visiting your flowers. There are more than 20 species of these pollinators native to Wisconsin You might even see the endangered rusty-patched bumblebee buzzing by. Fee is $17/$13 for Olbrich members. Must RSVP by June 14 at tinyurl.com/immabumblebee.