Eats events

Tour de Donut

Saturday, June 22

Join the Bombay Bicycle Club for the Madison Tour de Donut 2019. The 25-mile route is mostly flat but it’s still a gut-buster. Prizes will be awarded to the cyclist who eats the most donuts on the ride. The fried desserts will be provided by Miller and Sons Supermarket, Dunkin’ Donuts and Greenbush Bakery. Register ($12) at tinyurl.com/tourdedonut2019. Ride starts at Westmorland Park, 313 Tokay Blvd., 9 am.

Ice cream pop-up

Sunday, June 23

No Coast Creamery will be at Johnson Public House serving three ice cream flavors (including a vegan variety). The Madison-based ice cream company will also be selling the espresso-ice cream drink affogato and “fancy composed sundaes.” At 908 E. Johnson St., 4 pm until sold out.

REAP Social Hour

Thursday, June 27

REAP Food Group hosts a networking event for those interested in the farm-to-table movement. Heritage Tavern will offer a special small plates menu featuring Raleigh’s Hillside produce and Landmark Creamery cheeses. Working Draft Beer Company will take over the tavern’s taps. Register at tinyurl.com/REAPsocialhour. At 131 E. Mifflin St., 4-7 pm.