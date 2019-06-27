Eats events

Fishing for dinner

Friday, June 28

DNR interns and staff lead mini-sessions to teach fishing basics for wannabe anglers of all ages. Two pontoon boats have room for six fishers; just bring your pole. If you’re lucky, the last lesson will be on how to clean your catch so you can take it home and eat it. Lesson is free, but participants must have a fishing license and register by filling out and emailing in the form at tinyurl.com/fishingfordinner. There’s another session on July 17, too. At Tenney Park Boat House, 1615 Sherman Ave., 4:30 pm.

Honey Festival

Saturday, June 29

Yahara Bay Distillery — in collaboration with FEED Kitchens — hosts an outdoor market highlighting honey and other local food products. There will also be spirits made with honey on sale and available to sample. Even the Wisconsin Honey Queen will make an appearance and lead some hands-on (presumably apiarist-related) projects. At 6250 Nesbitt Road, 11 am-5 pm.

Family night

Thursday, July 4

Celebrate Independence Day on beautiful Lake Wingra. Every Thursday evening, Wingra Boats offers a deal on boat rentals and dinner off the grill: hot dogs, brats, veggie dogs and locally made 10-inch pizzas. A science program for kids will follow dinner. At 824 Knickerbocker St., 5-6 pm for food.