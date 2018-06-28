Eats events

Pastasana

Saturday, June 30

Big Mouth Pasta teams up with yoga instructors Caitlin Warlick-Short and Catherine Doren for an event they call Pastasana — a fusion of yoga and pasta. It starts with a 60-minute vinyasa flow class, followed by a three-course meal: a farmers’ market salad with fresh rosemary focaccia, roasted summer vegetable, Wisconsin cheese lasagna, and strawberry crumble with whipped cream. Vegan options are available. Bring your own mat. Tickets ($45) at tinyurl.com/pastasana. At 2717 Atwood Ave., 5-7:30 pm.

Kids cooking class

Saturday, June 30

Lily “The Kids Chef” Kilfoy is teaching free, hands-on cooking classes for kids and families. Vegetarian option is available. Classes are free but all must register online at /tinyurl.com/meadowridgeclasses or call 608-288-6160. At Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road. Class for kids ages 5-8 at 11 am, families class at 1 pm and class for kids ages 9-12 at 3 pm.

Sustainable seafood week

Thursday-Saturday, June 28-30

Catch the last few days of the Madison Area Chefs Network’s sustainable seafood week. Participating restaurants are serving $10 dishes, everything from butter-poached bay scallops to pickled catfish. Restaurants taking part are The Madison Club, Heritage Tavern, Natt Spil, Tempest Oyster Bar, Forequarter, Sal's Tomato Pies, Harvest, Bloom Bake Shop, The Old Fashioned, Merchant, RED, El Grito Taqueria, Madison Sourdough, Sardine, Muramoto (downtown and Hilldale), Estrellon, Sujeo, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Lilliana's, Morris Ramen, Lucille, Mint Mark, Brasserie V and Graze.