Eats events

Tequila! (class)

Sunday, July 7

Robin Room mixologist Mike Lu will be at Pasture and Plenty to teach the basics of crafting tequila-based drinks. In this hands-on class, each student will receive a bartending tool kit and the knowledge to step up your cocktail game. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/tequilacocktailsclass. At 2433 University Ave., 4-6 pm.

Summer of Riesling party

Thursday, July 11

Over 100 varieties of riesling from around the world will be available for tasting on the rooftop garden of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. The party will also feature cheese pairings and hors d’oeuvres. Live DJ, too. Tickets ($35) at tinyurl.com/summerofriesling. At 227 State St., 6-9 pm.

Cedar and cheese, please

Thursday, July 11

Sara Hill of Hook’s Cheese is pairing cheeses with Cider Farm ciders. Hill will lead an educational tour that will feature five cheeses and ciders and offer insights on how to do your own flavor pairings. Tickets ($20) can be reserved by calling 608-219-4279. At 8216 Watts Rd., 6-7 pm.