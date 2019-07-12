Eats events

× Expand Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble

Acoustic Brunch

Sunday, July 14

Cap off La Fête de Marquette weekend by having a French brunch while listening to an acoustic set from the Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble. Menu features traditional French breakfast fare, coffee and a pastry. Magnifique! Tickets ($15) at tinyurl.com/acousticbrunch2019. At Bistro Tent, Few Street entrance of McPike Park, 9 am-noon.

West Coast Pop-up

Sunday, July 14

Local chefs welcome back Madison College alum Thomas Owen for a six-course dinner with wine pairings (focused on French wines to mark Bastille Day). Owen — who is now a resident of the Bay Area — has prepared a secret menu but hints it will have tastes of trout, pork and summer squash from local markets. Tickets ($100) at tinyurl.com/westcoastpopup. At Robinia Courtyard, 829 E. Washington Ave., seatings at 5:30 and 7:30 pm.

LGBT Senior Alliance Picnic

Thursday, July 18

OutReach and the LGBT Senior Alliance host a picnic with a sing-along. Lunch includes brats, hamburgers, barbecue pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans and watermelon, plus lemonade and other beverages. Suggested donation is $10 ($5 for low-income); for more info call 608-255-8582. At Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Drive, 5-8 pm.