Eats events

Farmers’ Market at Breese

Saturday, July 14

To make way for Art Fair on the Square, the weekly Dane County Farmers’ Market is moving to Breese Stevens Field for one week only. Same great vendors as the usual Saturday market. Organizers also promise live music and kid-friendly activities. At 913 E. Mifflin St., 7 am-1 pm.

17th annual garlic dinner

Sunday, July 15

It’s time again for Harvest’s yearly garlic dinner. The pungent vegetable will be presented in five forms over five courses. There’s garlic butter, crispy garlic, garlic milk, garlic bread purée, and black garlic (which will appear in black garlic ice cream with confit garlic streusel and Door County cherries!). Tickets ($65) include beverages; call 608-255-6075 to reserve a seat. At 21 N. Pinckney St., 6-8 pm.

Concerts on the Square

Wednesday, July 18

Graze is serving up special treats just for attendees of Concerts on the Square. To-go items include truffle & SarVecchio popcorn, hummus wraps, Italian beef sandwiches, beer, wine and Graze’s famous “magic coffee.” Pre-orders are encouraged; call 608-251-2700. At 1 S. Pinckney St., starts 5:30 pm and runs throughout the concert.