Artisan Food and Craft Beverage Tour

Friday, July 19

Common Wealth Development celebrates 40 years with a behind-the-scenes eat and drink tour of food businesses on the east side, including CWD alumni Potter’s Crackers, Quince & Apple, Common Kitchen, and other local producers. General admission ticket ($69) includes a catered meal from Christine’s Kitchens and a cocktail. A VIP pass ($139) includes a gift bag, tasting at Old Sugar Distillery and more. Tickets at tinyurl.com/commonwealthtour. Tour begins at 100 S. Baldwin St., 6-9 pm.

Tiki Week

Thursday-Sunday, July 25-28

Dating back to Hollywood in the 1930s, the tiki bar is an American homage to tropical cultures. The Robin Room carries on that tradition by going full tiki with its décor and drink menu for four summer nights. The cocktail haven will serve traditional tiki drinks with rum, gin and other spirits. You can almost feel the cool island breezes. At 821 E. Johnson St., 4 pm-2 am.

Georgia Peaches

Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20

Your chance to nab a 4-pound bag of the juicy fruit from the oldest peach farm in Georgia. The fruit will be delivered within days of the harvest. At Michael’s Frozen Custard, 2531 Atwood Ave,. on Friday from noon-2 pm. At Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, 2121 E. Springs Dr., on Saturday from 3-4:30 pm.