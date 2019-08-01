Eats events

Summer Shenanigans

Friday, Aug. 2

Bloom Bake Shop is staying open late to serve up cool summer treats. The bakery will have custom ice cream sandwiches, shaved ice and small batch popsicles. Madison musician Jourdan Hines will be there to serve up some hot tunes. There will be Working Draft beer on tap, too. At 1851 Monroe St., 5-8 pm.

Madison Vegan Fest

Saturday, Aug. 3

The annual vegan jamboree features dozens of animal-free products and many speakers. It also features the only vegan food court in town. Vendors include Adamah Neighborhood Table, Cedar Teeth, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Fit 4 You Lemonade, Fuegos, Heirloom Bakery, Ian’s Pizza, Green Owl Cafe, Just Veggiez, Kitchen 17, Soul Vegan and Surya Cafe. Full list at madisonveganfest.org. At Madison College Truax campus, 1701 Wright St., 10 am-5 pm.

Benefit for Second Harvest

Thursday, Aug. 8

Stop by the Olbrich Biergarten for a cold one that helps a neighbor in need. Fifteen percent of sales from the evening will be donated to Second Harvest Foodbank! Join for an hour or the evening. $1 can provide up to three meals for the food pantry. At 3527 Atwood Ave., 4-9:30 pm.