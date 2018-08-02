Eats events

Foodie Photo Lab

Want to up your food selfie game? Three professional food photographers will help at this class. Sips and snacks will be provided to practice on, but bring your own camera (or smartphone). Tickets ($40) at tinyurl.com/foodiephotolab; inducing fomo (look it up!) in others: priceless. At The Workshop at Hilldale, 715 Hilldale Way, 10 am-noon.

National Mustard Day

The National Mustard Museum celebrates all things mustard at its annual salute to the “king of condiments.” There will be plenty of mustards to sample at the tasting tents. Culver’s will be back with its chocolate cherry mustard custard. Plenty of Usinger’s all-beef hot dogs, live music and mustard-themed street games for kids, too. The museum will also debut its new board game, Please Pass the Mustard. At 7477 Hubbard Ave. in Middleton, 10 am-4 pm.

Extending the Garden Season: Harvesting in the Snow

A backyard garden can still be producing even when Wisconsin’s winter weather hits. Learn the best planting dates for fall and cold-weather vegetables, as well as season-extending tips like row covers, cold frames and low tunnels. Register ($25 for Co-op owners; $35 for non-owners) at the Willy Street Co-op or call 608-257-6776. At Willy East Community Room, 1221 Williamson St., 6-8 pm.