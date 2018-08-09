Eats events

Black Restaurant Week

Sunday-Sunday, Aug. 12-19

“Authentic food” is the theme of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Black Restaurant Week. Participants will feature a special dish. Restaurants include Anointed One, Buraka, David’s Jamaican, Falbo Bros. Pizza (North Sherman Avenue), George’s Chicken & Fish, Jamerica, Kingdom Restaurant, McGee’s Chicken, That BBQ Joint and Wing King. Food carts include Cafe Costa Rica, JD’s Soul Food, Jerk Paradise, Little Red Barn, Papa’s BBQ, Rib Masters and Sunrise Fast Soul Food. More information at madisonblackchamber.com/black-restaurant-week.

$5 dinner at Willy North

Thursday, Aug. 16

The Willy Street Co-op’s north location is hosting its very first community dinner. For just $5, diners will receive a barbecue pulled chicken sandwich, coleslaw, chips and a chocolate chip cookie. The $5 cost is good for members and non-members of the Co-op. At 2817 N. Sherman Ave., 4-8 pm.

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 16-19

Sunny P’s yearly celebration of sweet corn kicks off with a corn parade down Main Street on Thursday. Friday night the beer shelter opens. But to get your hands on an ear of fresh sweet corn ($2/ear, $8/tote), you’ll have to wait until Saturday. That’s when the fest is in full swing and the butter will be flowing. Admission is $1 (parking is $5 but includes admission). Sweet corn service runs from noon-7 pm Saturday and Sunday only. At Angell Park, 315 Park St., Sun Prairie.