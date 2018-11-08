Eats events

Vegan Chili Cookoff

Saturday, Nov. 10

The Alliance for Animals is hosting its 15th annual chili cook-off fundraiser at the Masonic Center. Chefs from the Willy Street Co-op, Weary Traveler, Surya Cafe, HopCat, Fuegos, Expressly Leslie, BelAir Cantina and Adamah Neighborhood Table will compete to be the crowd favorite, and judges will also pick a “best of 2018” entry. Tickets ($30/regular, 15/students and $5/kids under 12) include samples of all the vegan chilis, plus meatless hot dogs, cornbread and other desserts. At 301 Wisconsin Ave., 5-8:30 pm.

Last outdoor farmers’ market

Saturday, Nov. 10

Like sands through the hourglass, the outdoor Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Square wraps up for the season. But romaine calm! The market moves to the Monona Terrace convention center from Nov. 17-Dec. 22 and focuses on food for the holidays (no market on the Saturday after Thanksgiving). The market then moves to the Madison Senior Center, 330 W. Mifflin St., on Jan. 5.

Omakase and cocktails

Sunday, Nov. 11

Morris Ramen and Coquetel Spirits team up for a five-course omakase (a Japanese phrase meaning “I’ll leave it up to you”) tasting menu with cocktail pairings. Menu features raw Kumamoto oyster with juniper and turnips; celeriac with Asian pear and sage; grilled parsnip with ginger and kimchi tahini;and more. Reservations ($75) encouraged, call 608-416-5547. At 106 King St., 5:30-9 pm.