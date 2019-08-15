Eats events

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 15-18

Over 80 tons of sweet corn is waiting at the annual Sun Prairie corn celebration. The festival kicks off with a parade on Thursday night. Beer tents, carnival rides and music start Friday night. Saturday and Sunday is when volunteers start steaming the corn: $2 per ear or $8 for a tote. Admission is $1; parking is $5 and includes admission. At Angell Park, 315 Park St. in Sun Prairie, corn service runs from noon-7 pm on Saturday and Sunday only.

Pupusafest

Sunday, Aug. 18

By enjoying homemade, hot-off-the-griddle pupusas, you can help raise funds for David’s Educational Opportunity Fund, which works with low-income students in Quito, Ecuador. The annual fundraiser honors David Byrd, who went missing while traveling in Ecuador in 2002. In addition to pupusas (and curtido), this year’s event has live music, an improv show from Atlas Improv, and a “mini-mercado” (silent auction) of Ecuadorian crafts. Suggested donation $25; $35 for families. At 5725 Bittersweet Place, 1-4:30 pm.

Taste of Farmers’ Market Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Get an insider’s taste of the Wednesday Dane County Farmers’ Market and learn how to shop the market like a pro. Tour includes visits with six-eight vendors (with products to sample) and meal suggestions on how to best utilize the goods. Market tour is followed by tastings at three restaurants: Morris Ramen, Graze and Ian’s Pizza. Tour includes tote bag and $5 to spend at your next visit to the market. Tickets ($59) at tinyurl.com/wedmarkettour. At 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., tour starts at 9:45 am.