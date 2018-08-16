Eats events

Pupusafest

Sunday, August 19

This annual fundraiser benefits David's Educational Opportunity Fund, named for Madisonian David Byrd, who went missing while traveling in Ecuador in 2002. The nonprofit, started by his family, supports low-income students in Quito, Ecuador. Live music, improv and a silent auction of Ecuadorian crafts are the background to the star of the afternoon, the masa pockets known as pupusas. These are handmade by Maria Carmina Garcia, a friend of the Byrd-Felker family. Suggested donation $25, $35 for families. At 5725 Bittersweet Place, 1-4:30 pm.

Vegan Pop-up

Sunday, August 19

The Justveggiez food truck will be at the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center serving a flesh-free meal. Entrees are chipotle sweet potato enchiladas, gyros, and curry drumsticks. Plenty of sides, too: baked sweet potatoes, Spanish rice, garlic roasted potatoes, lentil salad, Caesar salad and roast pepper cornbread muffins. Meal ($15) comes with an entree, vegetable selection and all sides. At 501 E. Badger Road, noon-5 pm.

History Sandwiched In: Mid-Century Madison Munchies

Tuesday, August 21

The authors of Madison Food: A History of Capital Cuisine will discuss how the city’s food scene blossomed around the state capitol. he book also covers a history of iconic downtown restaurants and what happened to the Square during the rise of drive-ins and burger joints. This event (suggested donation) is part of the Wisconsin Historical Society's Flavor of Wisconsin celebration. At 30 N. Carroll St., 12:15-1 pm.

Mystery item

Tuesday, August 21

As part of a month-long “Free Breakfast Tuesday” promotion, Chick-fil-A will be serving a free “mystery item” at its east side location. No other purchase is necessary. But it’s drive-through only, one “mystery item” per person. Isthmus, generally, doesn’t highlight events at fast food chains. The owners of Chick-fil-A once bankrolled groups opposed to marriage equality, too. We just thought this was weird. At 4212 E. Washington Ave., 6:30-10:30 am.