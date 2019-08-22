Eats events

× Expand Lacey Olson/UW-Madison Extension

Summer Beer Dinner

Monday, Aug. 26

Off Broadway Drafthouse partners with Surly Brewing Co. for a five-course summer harvest meal with beer pairings. Courses include elotes Caesar salad, grilled fresh peach topped with burrata, linguine tossed with smoked gouda, tomato-braised short ribs with mushrooms and polenta, and finally pineapple upside-down cake with rosemary ice cream. Tickets ($55) at tinyurl.com/surlydinner. At 5404 Raywood Road, 6-9 pm.

Taco Tuesday

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Francisco’s Catering pops up at the Robin Room to serve Mexican. On the menu: Guacamole and cheese dip; tacos and super nachos with choice of chicken, steak, pastor, ground beef or chorizo; and enchiladas verde. Drink specials include michelada and palomas with El Buho mezcal. At 821 E. Johnson St., 6-9 pm.

Organic Agriculture Field Day

Thursday, Aug. 29

UW-Madison hosts a field day to highlight its research on organic farming. Topics include optimizing practices for no-till production, inter-seeding crops and soil microbial communities. Weed management (no pun intended) for organic hemp production will also be covered. Event is free but participants must register by Aug. 26 at tinyurl.com/UWorganicfieldday. At Arlington Agricultural Research Station, N695 Hopkins Road, Arlington, 10 am-3 pm.