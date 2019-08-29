Eats events

Mocktails and a movie

Friday, Aug. 30

Boulders Climbing Gym is turning its “back cave” into a mini-movie theater to screen Adaptive, a 2019 documentary about two athletes— both amputees — who climb the famous Lotus Flower Tower in the Cirque of the Unclimbable in the Northwest Territories of Canada. There will also be three mocktails available: The Rock, The Rope and The Rental. Drink donations will benefit the Social Justice Center. At 129 S. Carroll St., 9-11 pm.

Infusion Night: Dill Pickle Sour

Tuesday, Sept. 3

O’so Brewing is taking its Infectious Groove Sour brew and filtering it through pickle spears in a hop rocket. It might be jarring but dill with it because it’s one night only. At O’so Madhouse, 1817 E. Washington Ave., 5-9:45 pm.

Wisconsin’s Cheesy History

Wednesday, Sept. 4

CHEW (Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin) kicks off its fall season with a visit from food writer Kristine Hansen, author of Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet, and Savory Recipes from the State’s Best Creameries. She’s traveled to 28 creameries around the world (and close to home) and will explain why Wisconsin routinely tops the competition in worldwide artisan cheese contests. At the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.