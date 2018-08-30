Eats events

Modern heirlooms

Wednesday, Sept. 5

The UW-Madison’s Seed to Kitchen Collaborative breeds very effective and tasty veggies. Join this monthly meeting of the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin where assistant professor Julie Dawson will share how the collaborative develops varieties with max flavor. And yes, there will be samples. At the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., at 7:15 pm; free.

A peck of pickled peppers

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Making sauerkraut and pickles is on the agenda. Learn to properly salt vegetables, make a salt brine, and add an inoculant (yum!) to begin fermentation process. And yes, there will be samples. Class members leave with a jar of carrot/ginger kraut and another of pickled peppers, as well as recipes. At Olbrich Gardens, 6-8:30 pm; registration deadline Sept. 4 via olbrich.org/education/classes.cfm ($50/$40 for Olbrich member).

Chef’s dinner with Troy Farm

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Chef Cooper Booth of The Coopers Tavern will use fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from the north side’s own Troy Farm for a three-course meal paired with craft beers. A beet and apple salad will be followed by roast lamb with baba ganoush, heirloom tomatoes and slow-fried squash chips, finishing with a carrot and mascarpone tart. Tickets ($50) through eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Community GroundWorks at Troy Farm. At 20 W. Mifflin St., 6 pm.