Eats events

Grand opening

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3

Bel Air Cantina celebrates its opening by giving a hoot about the lakes. The Cal-Mex restaurant will donate half the weekend’s food sales to the Clean Lakes Alliance. Every tamale, ninja pig taco or burrito helps Clean Lakes meet its goal of reducing algae-producing phosphorus runoff by 50 percent by 2025. At 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 10 am-midnight.

Foodways on three continents

Wednesday, Sept. 6

The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin host performance art duo Spatula & Barcode, aka Michael Peterson and Laurie Beth Clark. The two will speak about their foodway projects in Europe, Australia and North America and their current project in Madison. At Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm. More info at chewwisconsin.com.

Time to cleanse?

Thursday, Sept. 7

Health coach Michelle Jolly will teach about foods and herbs that assist the body’s toxin-removing organs, as well as the benefits of vegan, gluten-free and grain-free diets. Class is free; registration required. Call 608-251-6776 or stop by the service desk at the Willy Street Co-op-east. Willy East Community Room, 1221 Williamson St., 6-7 pm.