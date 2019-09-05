Eats events

Chilimania

Saturday, Sept. 7

Edgerton is home to the Wisconsin State Champion Chili Cook-Off (sanctioned by Chili Appreciation Society International) with a traditional chili cook-off, a salsa-making contest and a best bloody Mary competition. To compete, sign up at chilimania.com. Admission is $10; kids under 12 are free. On North Henry Street in downtown Edgerton, 10:30 am-11 pm.

End of Summer Brunch

Sunday, Sept. 8

Osteria Papavero throws a brunch that features a salumi board but instead of Italian salted meats, the dish will be made entirely of seafood and shellfish. Reservations are encouraged: 608-255-8376. At 128 E. Wilson St., 10 am-2 pm.

Farm to Flavor

Thursday, Sept. 12

The Seed to Kitchen Collaborative hosts its 5th annual tasting event showcasing biodiversity in food. Madison chefs including Tami Lax, Francesca Hong and Tory Miller will create original small plates using ingredients bred for specific traits. Farmers and chefs will speak about creating a more “just and resilient” food system. Tickets ($30 through Eventbrite/$35 at the door). At the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St., 6:30-9 pm.