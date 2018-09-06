Eats events

× Expand Babcock Hall ice cream

Hey students! Free ice cream

Friday, September 7

UW is back in session and the Alumni Association is welcoming students with free Babcock Hall ice cream. It’s also a chance to get a scoop, check out the new Alumni Park next to the Memorial Union, and enjoy the lake. Student ID required. 724 Langdon St., 2-4 pm.

Madison Vegan Fest

Saturday, Sept. 8

Exhibitors, educators and activists will be at the Madison College Truax Campus to spread the word of veganism to the masses. The annual food and lifestyle festival has a lineup of speakers, vendors selling flesh-free products and of course, a food court. Adamah Neighborhood Table, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Fuegos, Ian’s Pizza, the Green Owl Cafe and other vendors will be selling dishes and snacks. Admission is free. 1701 Wright St., 10 am-5 pm.

Whine in the woods

Sunday, Sept. 9

At this annual fundraiser for the Green County Humane Society, local winemakers and brewers show off their libations to help with animal rescue efforts. Drinks will be by New Glarus Brewery, Pecatonica Beer Company, The Grumpy Troll and Bullquarian Brewhouse. Artisan cheeses, appetizers and hors d’oeuvres will be prepared by Monroe, Albany and Orangeville eateries Pancho & Lefty’s, Buggyworks Restaurant & Pub, Gabriella’s, and Thomas’ Cafe Three Eleven. Live music and arts and crafts vendors, too. Tickets ($75) at tinyurl.com/whineinthewoods. At N3156 State Highway 81 in Monroe, 1-5 pm.