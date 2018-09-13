Eats events

Monroe Cheese Days

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 14-16

Green County celebrates its cheese roots with one of the oldest food festivals in the Midwest. There will be polka dancing, yodeling, a cow milking contest, farm tours, beer sampling, food vendors and, of course, plenty of cheese treats including fried cheese curds, cheesecake on a stick and gourmet grilled cheeses. Cheese Days starts Friday morning and runs through Sunday evening. Free. More info at cheesedays.com.

Pancake breakfast

Sunday, Sept. 16

As part of the Willy Street Fair, the Madison Fire Department invites you to stop by Fire Station 3 for breakfast. It’s a good chance to meet your local firefighters, eat some pancakes and get a cup of joe. Breakfast is free while supply lasts. At 1217 Williamson St., 8:30-10:30 am.

History Sandwiched In: Maple Syruping in Wisconsin

Tuesday, Sept. 18

The staff of the Aldo Leopold Nature Center host a talk on the history of maple syrup in Wisconsin. The discussion connects early sugaring practices by indigenous peoples to maple farmers of today. There might be samples, too! Suggested donation $3. At the Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll St., 12:15 pm-1 pm.