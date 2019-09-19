Eats events

Grand opening

Saturday, Sept. 21

Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Cheese Mart officially launches its new retail store in downtown Madison. There will be a ribbon-cutting; the first 100 customers get free cheese. At 119 State Street, 11 am.

Fermentation: The Bubbling Crock

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Herbalist Linda Conroy teaches the principles of fermentation in this hands-on workshop. You’ll learn how to brine vegetables, make carrot kraut, and pickle plenty of pickled peppers. Everyone will take home jars of veggies prepared in class. Register ($35/owners, $45/non-owners) at the Willy Street Co-op west or call 608-284-7800.

At 6825 University Ave., 6-8 pm.

Feminism on Tap

Thursday, Sept. 26

Feminism on Tap is back for the fall with another happy hour meet-up. The group will be at Tempest Oyster Bar to share conversation and camaraderie with “feminists, friends and allies of all kinds.” At 120 E. Wilson St., 5-7 pm.