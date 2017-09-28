Eats events

× Expand Center for Railroad Photography

Milwaukee’s Beer Line

Friday, Sept. 29

Milwaukee’s famed breweries first grew to national prominence thanks to distribution on the mighty locomotive. The Center for Railroad Photography & Art celebrates both with an exhibition showcasing 1950s-era photography. The traveling collection will be on display at Octopi Brewing’s taproom for nearly a month. The show opens with a reception that includes a brief presentation, draught beer from Octopi and the debut of the brewery’s new food truck serving “elevated bar cuisine.” At 1131 Uniek Drive in Waunakee, 6 pm.

Fall Food Cart Fest

Sunday, Oct. 1

Over 18 food carts are vending $4 small plates at the historic Breese Stevens Field. The fest features a beer tent and music from Orquesta Salsoul and Kyle Megna & the Monsoons. Tickets ($5 presale, $10 at-the-door) available at tinyurl.com/fallcartfest2017. Access to the VIP Liquor Lounge is $35. At 917 E. Mifflin St., 11 am-7 pm.

Farm to School Night Out

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Support REAP Food Group’s Farm to School program just by dining out. For one night-only, 10 percent of sales are being donated to the cause at Banzo, Bloom Bake Shop, Cooper’s Tavern, Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry, Forage Kitchen, Forequarter, Graze, Great Dane Pub, Lombardino’s, Pizza Brutta and Short Stack Eatery. The nonprofit provides healthy snacks and culinary training for students in the Madison Metropolitan School District.