Eats events

Sunday, Oct. 13

Ian Gurfield — the pizza maker behind Ian’s Pizza — teaches a class on how to make the perfect skillet pie at home. First half of the tutorial is all about the dough; Second half is a focus on pan prep. You’ll take home a recipe and a dough ball ready to bake (after it proves). Register ($60) at tinyurl.com/skilletpizzaclass. At Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

Taste of the Ten-Lap

Tuesday, Oct. 15

It’s the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association’s seventh annual Taste of Tenney, highlighting the area’s local restaurants and eateries like Banzo, Baldwin Street Grille, Pasqual’s Cantina, Underground Meats, Salvatore’s and more. It’s also a chance to buy a coveted Tenney-Lapham T-shirt and attend the neighborhood’s annual meeting. At Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St., 6 pm.

Canteen Cuisine

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Wisconsin Books to Prisoners hosts the release of Canteen Cuisine. The cookbook, written collectively by Wisconsin inmates, includes dishes with ingredients sourced from prison canteens and a guide to the improvised methods used to prepare meals behind bars (see our story on page 19). The event will feature a tasting based on 45 recipes from the book. At the Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson St., 5 pm.