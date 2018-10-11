Eats events

Star gazing with ouzo

Friday, Oct. 12

UW-Madison astronomers are setting up telescopes and other space-related activities on Parthenon Gyros’ Roof Garden. Astronomers are bringing 3-D goggles loaded with a virtual reality of Space. The experts will also demonstrate the ouzo effect with speciality cocktails. Parthenon will be selling its usual Greek treats, too. At 316 State St., 8-10 pm.

German folk dinner concert

Sunday, Oct. 14

Bavaria comes to Roxbury at the Dorf Haus. The Dorf Kapelle 16-piece band will regale dinner-goers with traditional German and Austrian waltzes, marches and polkas. The Dorf Haus is serving a buffet of Kasseler Rippchen, sauerbraten, spaetzle, red cabbage, German potato salad and more. Reservation required, call 608-643-3980. Dinner is $42. At 8931 County Hwy Y. Bar opens at 10:30 am, dinner is served at noon and the music starts at 1 pm.

9th Annual Harvest Dinner for Hunger

Sunday, Oct. 21

The annual fundraiser for The River Food Pantry will feature a harvest dinner created by Madison College Culinary Arts, Liliana’s Restaurant, Taliesin Preservation and UW Provision. Live music and a silent auction, too. Tickets ($75) need to be reserved at riverfoodpantry.org/events/harvest by Oct. 17. Proceeds of the gala will benefit the 1,000 households a week served by the pantry. At Madison College, 1701 Wright St., 4:30-8 pm.