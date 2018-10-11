Eats events

Astronomers on tap at Parthenon Gyros, German dinner at Dorf Haus and harvest dinner to benefit The River Food Pantry, this week in events that are out of this world.

Star gazing with ouzo

Friday, Oct. 12

UW-Madison astronomers are setting up telescopes and other space-related activities on Parthenon Gyros’ Roof Garden. Astronomers are bringing 3-D goggles loaded with a virtual reality of Space. The experts will also demonstrate the ouzo effect with speciality cocktails. Parthenon will be selling its usual Greek treats, too. At 316 State St., 8-10 pm.

German folk dinner concert

Sunday, Oct. 14

Bavaria comes to Roxbury at the Dorf Haus. The Dorf Kapelle 16-piece band will regale dinner-goers with traditional German and Austrian waltzes, marches and polkas. The Dorf Haus is serving a buffet of Kasseler Rippchen, sauerbraten, spaetzle, red cabbage, German potato salad and more. Reservation required, call 608-643-3980. Dinner is $42. At 8931 County Hwy Y. Bar opens at 10:30 am, dinner is served at noon and the music starts at 1 pm.

9th Annual Harvest Dinner for Hunger

Sunday, Oct. 21

The annual fundraiser for The River Food Pantry will feature a harvest dinner created by Madison College Culinary Arts, Liliana’s Restaurant, Taliesin Preservation and UW Provision. Live music and a silent auction, too. Tickets ($75) need to be reserved at riverfoodpantry.org/events/harvest by Oct. 17. Proceeds of the gala will benefit the 1,000 households a week served by the pantry. At Madison College, 1701 Wright St., 4:30-8 pm.