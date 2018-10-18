Eats events

Instant Pot prep class

Sunday, Oct. 21

Stew and soup season is upon us. In this hands-on class, participants will assemble three freezer-ready meals that can be prepared in an Instant Pot or crockpot on a cold winter’s day: chicken chili verde, curried shredded beef and 10-spice vegetable soup. No cooking, per se. But there will be dicing, measuring and pouring. There will be a tutorial on proper crockpot use, too. Tickets ($70) at tinyurl.com/instantpotclass include all ingredients. At Yola’s Cafe, 494 Commerce Drive, 3-5 pm.

Last lobster boil

Thursday, Oct. 25

Before Mariner’s puts those big metal pots away, it’s last call on lobsters for the season. Dinner ($60) includes a 1 ¾ pound whole lobster, sweet corn, red potatoes, Caesar salad, a dinner roll, complimentary wine and choice of key lime pie or cheesecake. Call 608-246-3120 for reservations. At 5339 Lighthouse Bay Drive, cocktails at 5:30 pm; dinner served at 6:30 pm.

Fraboni’s & Negronis

Thursday, Oct. 25

The Robin Room is hosting a pop-up dinner prepared by Fraboni’s Italian Specialties and Delicatessen. Expect sandwiches, antipasti and the iconic cocktail concocted by Count Camillo Negroni in 1919. At 821 E. Johnson St., 6-9 pm.