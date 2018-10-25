Eats events

Willy West Grand Re-opening Celebration

Friday-Sunday, Oct.26-28

The remodel of the Willy Street Co-op’s Middleton location is complete and the store is celebrating all weekend with free samples. On Saturday, there’s a Rishi Tea party with treats from the bakery. On Sunday, the first 50 kids (under 12) will receive a Halloween trick-or-treat bag. There will also be a drop-in Kids in Kitchen class (first come, first served) and baby animals to pet from Heartland Farm Sanctuary. A raffle features the chance to win a whole turkey, pies, New Glarus Belgian Red and Raspberry Tart and other prizes. At 6825 University Ave.; details at willystreet.coop.

Pints for Pups

Sunday, Oct. 28

Funk Factory Geuzeria is donating $1 of every beer sold at its taproom to Underground Pet Rescue. The brewery will also give a buck for every Wiscopop soda or Nessalla Kombucha sold. People and pets are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. At 1602 Gilson St., 1-5 pm.

Cheese Curd Crawl

Sunday, Oct. 28

Colleges against Cancer is hosting a pub crawl with discounted cheese curds and drinks at campus restaurants Buckingham’s, Sconniebar, State Street Brats, Bassett Street Brunch Club, Danny’s Pub, Jordan’s Big Ten Pub, Whiskey Jacks, The Side Door Grill and Tap, Red Zone, Nitty Gritty and Red Rock Saloon. Purchase wristbands ($7) at tinyurl.com/caccrawl. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Kickoff party starts at noon at Buckingham’s, 802 Regent St., and crawl runs until 7 pm.