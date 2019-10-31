Eats events

by

Halloween

Thursday, Oct. 31

Every year on this date, sweets of bite size are available free throughout the suburban United States. All you have to do is put on a costume, ring someone’s doorbell, and say “trick or treat” — now how great is that? What a country.

Food for Thought Culinary Competition

Saturday, Nov. 2

Just Bakery students face off against Madison alders and Madison police officers in a culinary fundraiser to benefit the Madison Area Urban Ministry, in three rounds: appetizer, entree and dessert. Local chefs will judge; there’s also a silent auction. Tickets ($100 at bit.ly/culinarycompetiton) include samples and two drinks. At Madison College, 1401 Wright St., 6-9 pm.

Cookbook Club

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Lakeview Branch public library shines a light on its cookbook collection and invites neighbors in for a community potluck. Try a new recipe from a new cookbook (on display starting Oct. 29) and bring a soup or stew to share. Although we’re sure no one would complain if you brought brownies. At 2845 N. Sherman Ave., 6:30 pm.

Food-a-Rama

Tuesday, Nov. 5

There’s no local election today, but the Temple Beth El tradition of a deli-style lunch on Election Day continues. Feast on corned beef sandwiches, kosher-style hot dogs, Mediterranean vegetarian platters, potato salad, coleslaw, chocolate cake and cheesecake. Proceeds benefit Temple Beth El and community organizations. At 2702 Arbor Drive,  dine-in 11 am-1:30 pm, bakery sales 10 am-1:30 pm.