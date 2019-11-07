Eats events

Ex Libris

Friday, Nov. 8

The Madison Public Library Foundation wants you to take a “timeout to tailgate” at its annual fall fundraiser. Sport your favorite team’s jersey or other apparel at this game day-themed event with Wisconsin craft beer samples and dessert tasting stations. Tickets ($75 general admission, $100 with VIP pregame party) are available at tinyurl.com/exlibris2019. At the Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., 7-10 pm.

Polish Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, Nov. 9

Nothing says Christmas like paczki (doughnuts), makowiec (poppy seed rolls), kolaczki (filled cookies), chrusciki (angel wing cookies) and other Polish treats. The bazaar also features a lunch of pierogies, cabbage rolls, kielbasa, sauerkraut and rye bread. There will be Polish music, too. At Asbury United Methodist Church, ​6101 University Ave., 9 am-3 pm.

Hydroponics 101

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Don’t let winter spoil your green thumb — learn how to grow plants and vegetables using a hydroponic system. Dennis Anderson from Paradigm Gardens leads the course on six types of hydroponic systems and will demonstrate the tools needed for success. Register ($15/$12 for Olbrich members) at tinyurl.com/olbrichhydroponics101. Deadline to register is Tuesday, Nov. 12. At 3330 Atwood Ave., 6:30-8:30 pm.