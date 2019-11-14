Eats events

Drinksgiving

Friday, Nov. 15

Table Wine hosts its annual Thanksgiving tasting to ensure you have the perfect vino to complement your turkey. The shop has Thanksgiving wine packs available, but this event is a chance to customize your holiday wine selection.Tasting is $15 at the door. At 2045 Atwood Ave., 5-7 pm.

Dane County Farmers’ Market

Saturday, Nov. 16

The last outdoor Dane County Farmers’ Market of the season is upon us. It could be one of the snowiest markets on the Square in memory, but vendors from around the state will still be there. Starting Nov. 23, the market moves to Monona Terrace and focuses on local food for the holidays. The Monona Terrace Saturday markets run through Dec. 21 (no market on Nov. 30.) The late winter market kicks off Jan. 4 at a new location: The Garver Feed Mill.

$5 dinner

Thursday, Nov. 21

Stop by the Willy Street Co-op North for a tamale dinner, with a choice of chicken, spinach, vegan blue corn or veggie tamales. Two tamales come with chips, salsa and salad for $5. At 2817 N. Sherman Ave., 4-8 pm.