Eats events

Black Friday, Dark Beer

Friday, Nov. 23

One Barrel Brewing is opening early on Black Friday and will have a selection of small-batch dark beers on-tap. The brewery will serve several varieties of imperial stout including Pepper Czar, Blended Alive, Bezdna, Breakfast of Champions and an imperial black ale called, what else, The Black. At 2001 Atwood Ave., noon-1 am.

Eats waffles, do good

Friday, Nov. 23 - Friday, Nov. 30

All this month, Yola’s Cafe & Coffee Shop is selling chicken and waffles for a cause. One dollar of every purchase will benefit The Progress Center for Black Women. Dipping sauces, too. At 494 Commerce Drive, 6:30 am -3:30 pm, closed Sundays.

Beacon & Eggs

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Support Madison’s only homeless day resource center — The Beacon — by having breakfast at The Sylvee. Staff, volunteer and guests will tell stories about how the center is moving people from homelessness into jobs and housing. Register online ($25/plate) at beaconandeggs.org by Nov. 26. At 25 S. Livingston St., 7:30-9 am.