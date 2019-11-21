Eats events

Prohibition party

Friday, Nov. 22

Celebrate the notoriously wild 1920s at The Great Dane-East. The brewery is offering late-evening beers for $2 and cocktail specials befitting the era. There will also be a flapper and fly-boy costume contest and a DJ dance party. No cover. At 876 Jupiter Dr., 9 pm-1 am.

Five courses and beer

Sunday, Nov. 24

Banzo partners with Giant Jones brewery for a one-night-only beer dinner. First course is smoked sweet potato hummus with labneh and eggplant. Then comes the fennel and apple salad, followed by a roasted sweet potato and pumpkin soup. The entree is Turkish coffee-braised lamb with maple-glazed carrots and potato and radish pave. Dessert is a chocolate stout cake with tahini butter cream. Of course, each course is paired with a brew. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/banzogiantjones. At 2105 Sherman Ave., 6-9 pm.

Friendsgiving

Sunday, Nov. 24

The OutReach LGBT Community Center and the LGBTQ 50-Plus Alliance are hosting an early Thanksgiving celebration. The groups will provide the turkey as well as cornbread stuffing, ham, and beverages. Suggested donation is $10, or bring a side dish or dessert. All ages are welcome and no alcohol is being served. For more info call 608-255-8582 or email info@lgbtoutreach.org. At 2701 International Ln., 6 pm.