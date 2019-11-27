Eats events

Free Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 28

Several churches and other organizations host free Thanksgiving dinners. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Raymond Road and First Congregational United Church of Christ on University Avenue start at 11 am. Lakeview Lutheran Church on Mandrake Road serves at noon. Doors open for Thanksgiving at Calvary Gospel Church on Commercial Avenue and the Madison Labor Temple at 1 pm.

Dough-nation night

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Ian’s Pizza at the Garver Feed Mill is slinging slices to raise money for Schenk Elementary School. Proceeds will go toward building a new playground. Just mention the fundraiser before you pay. At 3241 Garver Green, 5-10 pm.

Beacon and eggs

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Have breakfast at The Sylvee to support the work at The Beacon homeless day resource center. In addition to a traditional breakfast spread, you’ll hear inspiring stories about how the resource center benefits those in need. RSVP by Dec. 1 at beaconandeggs.org or call 608-826-8096. Tickets are $25/single, $250/table of eight. At 25 S. Livingston St., 7:30-9 am.