Eats events

Breakfast Santa

Saturday, Dec. 7

It’s the annual breakfast with Kris Kringle on Madison’s north side. Santa will be taking photos and handing out goody bags (while sack supplies last). Menu is traditional fare of pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, milk, coffee and orange juice ($6/adults, $4/kids, free for children under 3). Proceeds benefit local food pantries. At Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., 8-11 am.

Haters gonna hate

Wednesday, Dec. 11

‘Tis the season to celebrate pop icon Taylor Swift (who turns the big 3-0 on Dec. 13). The Bassett Street Brunch Club is offering themed birthday cocktails ($4) including Lover Fest West (champagne, poured over cotton candy), Lover Fest East (pinot noir with cranberry and cinnamon, served hot), and You Need to Calm Down (vodka, triple sec, lime, cranberry served up with Pop Rocks on the rim). There will also be Taylor Tots topped with asiago cheese and chives and, of course, an all-Swift playlist. At Bassett Street Brunch Club, 444 W. Johnson St., 3-10 pm.

Chef series: Graham Elliot

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Top Chef’s Graham Elliot will be discussing his bountiful culinary projects at Madison College. In addition to being a television personality and cookbook author, Elliot was the youngest four-star chef in the nation. His eponymous restaurant was one of only 15 restaurants in the U.S. to be awarded two Michelin stars. He’s also the longtime culinary director for the Lollapalooza music festival. Tickets ($34/general admission, $5/Madison College students) at tinyurl.com/grahamelliotmadison. At 1701 Wright St., 5-8 pm.