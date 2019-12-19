Eats events

× Expand Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas cookie contest

Friday, Dec. 20

Whether you bake with butter or Crisco, take your cookies down to The Wisco. Tasters will vote to decide the best Christmas cookie entry — as well as the best decorated. The contest is free to enter and free to taste. Winners will be announced at 4:30 pm. At 852 Williamson St., 2-5 pm.

Hanukkah dinner

Monday, Dec. 23

With other holidays in sight, best not forget the Festival of Lights. Cadre is serving a Hanukkah family-style meal with favorites like matzo ball soup, latkes and brisket. Reservations are required before Dec. 22; call 608-819-8555. Meal is $30. At 2540 University Ave., 5-9 pm.

Christmas Day Dinner

Wednesday, Dec. 25

If your holiday plans have yet to bloom, head on over to The Robin Room. The hipster hangout is hosting pop-up chefs Bastard Dining, who will be cooking American Chinese fare. The menu includes spicy lamb noodles, mapo tofu (vegan), pork and chestnut dumplings, cucumber salad and “some fun surprises.” At 821 E. Johnson St., 6-9 pm.