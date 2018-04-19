Eats events

Cheese, please

Saturday, April 21

Twenty future vendors of the Madison Public Market — slated to open in 2020 — are offering product samples ranging from tortillas to body care products. Larger portions will be available for purchase. The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board will also be sponsoring a free tasting of award-winning Wisconsin cheeses. Free ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe, too. At Madison College downtown, 211 N. Carroll St., 10 am-2 pm.

Vegan holiday make good

Sunday, April 22

Did you consume flesh during the Great American Meatout on March 20? Absolve your transgression this Earth Day with a plant-based meal at the top of State Street. Local vegans are serving sloppy Janes, potato salad, cookies and more! State Street and West Mifflin, 1 pm.

Slow food gala

