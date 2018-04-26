Eats events

Farm breakfast on campus

Sunday, April 29

The Association of Women in Agriculture’s annual farm breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, ham, yogurt and ice cream. There will also be a visit from the UW Marching Band, pedal tractors and a petting zoo. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for kids, students and seniors. At the Stock Pavilion, 1675 Linden Dr., 8 am-noon.

Bacon Fest

Sunday, April 29

Bacon is back at the Essen Haus and Come Back In. There will be such treats as bacon-wrapped meatballs, bacon-chip cookies, candied bacon, bacon beer cheese soup, bacon jackfruit roll-ups and more. Each bacon treat is $1 or 12 samples/$10. The fest also features special brews from Karben4 and Next Door Brewing. At 514 E. Wilson St., 2-7 pm.

Culinary activism

Wednesday, May 2

The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin take on food as a tool for activism during America’s counterculture years. Author and public radio host Ali Berlin leads the discussion on the early days of the good food movement and how food was used to further social well-being during the 1960s and 1970s. At Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.