Eats events

Ice cream social

Saturday, Aug. 25

Pack up the kids and head to Sassy Cow, near Columbus, for ice cream, root beer floats and pie. The Noosh food cart will also be there. Activities include farm tours, wagon rides and a tractor display. Admission is free. At W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, noon-4 pm. More on Sassy Cow’s Facebook page.

Curd your enthusiasm?

Sunday, Aug. 26

Local chefs compete in the yearly Cheese Curdfest at Breese Stevens Field. Patrick DePula of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Dan Bonanno of A Pig in a Fur Coat, Jed Spink of Red, and Joe Gaglio of Gotham Bagels will compete for several awards including best fresh curd, best fried curd, fan’s choice curd and best overall curd. Admission is free; fresh and fried curds will be available for purchase. At 917 E. Mifflin St., noon-5 pm.

Oysters four ways

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Mollusk munchers rejoice! The Edgewater Hotel’s Statehouse will serve oysters prepared four ways: grilled, freshly shucked, lemongrass-crusted and smoked. Plus, a wine expert will be on hand for pairings. Tickets ($58) at tinyurl.com/oystersdinner. At 1001 Wisconsin Ave., 7-9 pm.