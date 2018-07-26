Eats events

Acespace meetup

Saturday, July 28

Asexuals are meeting for coffee and tea at Cargo Coffee in the Constellation. First hour the group will be discussing More Than Enough an “ace-style,” retelling of the Beauty and the Beast fairytale by Elizabeth Wambheim. That’s followed by a more casual social hour. Look for the Ace flag to find the group. RSVP on Facebook . At 750 E. Washington Ave., 1-3 pm.

Greekfest 2018

Saturday, July 28 -Sunday, July 29

Roasted leg of lamb, pasititsio, spinach pie, gyros and authentic pastries from around the Mediterranean, Serbia, Ukraine and Russia — what more do you need to know? Greek coffee and wine, too! Greekfest organizers request that visitors bring a non-perishable food donation for the River Food Pantry. At Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Madison, 11 N. 7th St., noon-8 pm on Saturday; 11 am-6 pm on Sunday. Opa!

The People’s Picnic

Sunday, July 29

Progressive political groups host a community picnic with family-friendly lawn games, a free farmers’ market and discussions on how to overthrow our corporate overlords. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to pass and extra vegetables from the garden. The veggies will be used for the “take whatever you like” farmers’ market — any extras will be donated to food pantries. The picnic is being sponsored by multiple progressive groups. At Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave., 4-8 pm.