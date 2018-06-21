Eats events

Juneteenth brunch
Saturday, June 23
The Goodman Center celebrates Juneteenth with a soul food spread prepared by Melly Mel’s Catering. Menu includes classics like fried chicken, baked ham, waffles, baked macaroni and cheese, collard greens, biscuits and gravy, and corn bread. Tickets (suggested donation of $8/adults or $15/family) at tinyurl.com/juneteenthbrunch. At 149 Waubesa St., 10 am-1 pm.
The Flavor of Wisconsin
Tuesday, June 26
The Wisconsin Historical Museum is launching its newest exhibit, The Flavor of Wisconsin, with a free happy hour event. Learn about the state’s culinary history while sampling goodies from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Klarbrunn, Lake Louie Brewing, Metcalfe’s Market and Old Sugar Distillery. At the museum, 30 N. Carroll St., 5-7 pm.
Sappy and sweet
Wednesday, June 27
Have a maple tree in your backyard? Learn how to tap that tree with third-generation maple syrup producer Theresa Baroun, who will recap the history of maple syrup production in Wisconsin and detail how to turn sap into syrup. Register at tinyurl.com/maplesyrupclass or call 608-850-2533. At Waunakee Public Library, 710 South St., Waunakee, 6:30-7:30 pm.