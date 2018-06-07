Eats events

Friday night dinner

Friday, June 8

Casetta Kitchen is starting a monthly four-course Friday dinner series. This month, the downtown eatery is serving cured bluefish, malfatti dumplings, and skate Milanese with a spring salad. Dessert is custard cake with strawberry ice cream and rhubarb. Dinner is $40; $25 more for wine pairings. Call 608-467-8108 for reservations. At 222 W. Washington Ave., 5:30-9 pm.

America AF release

Friday, June 8

Just in time for summer, Karben4 Brewing is launching a new watermelon Berliner kölsch called “America AF.” The Pickle Jar food cart will be serving barbecue. And the K4 kitchen will be churning out pies for dessert. U-S-A! The beer is only available in kegs so bring a growler if you want to take some home. At 3698 Kinsman Blvd., 5-10 pm.

Dessert class for teens

Wednesday, June 13

Master baker Punky Egan leads a course on how to make ice cream sandwiches: the classic chocolate sandwich cookies, wafer-thin pizzelle cookies and ginger cookies. The class is for 14- to 18-year-olds. Register ($49) at tinyurl.com/teendessertclass; space is limited. At Vom Fass, 3248 University Ave. 10:30 am-12:30 pm.