Eats events

Corned beef for a cause

Saturday, March 17

Slide Food Cart will pop up at The Malt House to serve the classic St. Paddy’s Day feast of corned beef and cabbage, suggested donation $20. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. At 2609 E. Washington Ave., 3-8 pm.

Beer dinner

Sunday, March 18

Lake Louie Brewing is teaming up with Graze for a four-course meal. Dinner starts with spent beer grain pretzels with beer cheese sauce and a sausage plate with spicy beer mustard. The entree is beer-marinated braised beef served with beer-cooked rye berries, beer-pickled shallots, chard, beer jus and horseradish cream. Desserts are also full of, well, beer. Tickets ($65) at tinyurl.com/lakelouiedinner. At 1 S. Pinckney St., 5:30-8:30 pm.

“Not a howler” event

Monday, March 19

Grampa’s Pizzeria is pairing a pizza and a growler of a Door County beer for $25 (available for takeout or dine-in). Brews selection include Pallet Jack Cruiser IPA, Silurian Stout, Polka King Porter, L’Hiver Dark Winter Farmhouse Ale from Door County Brewing Company and Everything Eventually APA from sister brewery Hacienda Beer Company. At 1374 Williamson St., 5-10 pm.