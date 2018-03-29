Eats events

Cocktails in the Conservatory

Friday, March 30

Sip craft cocktails among the tropical flora in the Bolz Conservatory. DJ Phil Money will set the mood with an eclectic mix he calls “The Soup.” All proceeds benefit Olbrich Gardens. Cover is $8. At 3330 Atwood Ave., 7-11 pm.

A short culinary history of Portugal

Wednesday, April 4

This month’s meeting of the Culinary Enthusiasts of Wisconsin explores Portuguese food traditions like the multitude of bacalhau (salt cod) dishes, use of distinctive meats, and super sweet desserts. The authors of Eat Smart in Portugal will lead the discussion. At Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.

Winner, winner, insect dinner

Wednesday, April 4

What has 15 percent more iron than spinach, twice as much protein as beef and as much vitamin B12 as salmon? Bugs! Chef Dave Heide from Liliana’s is using insects to prepare a salad, an entree and a dessert. Ph.D. candidate Valerie Stull will give a talk on edible invertebrates during the three-course meal. The event is free, but attendees must register here. At Babcock Hall, 1605 Linden Dr., 5-7 pm.