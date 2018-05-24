Eats events

Slow food celebration

Thursday-Saturday, May 24-26

To mark National Escargot Day, Mint Mark is serving two dinner specials (through Saturday) featuring sustainably harvested wild burgundy snails. Get there before they are escargone. At 1929 Winnebago St., 5-10 pm.

Zima night

Saturday, May 26

Zima Clearmalt — which debuted during the “clear craze” of the 1990s — was discontinued in 2008. It’s back in limited production in case you still want to try “zomething different.” The Blue Velvet Lounge will be selling the lemon-lime beverage ($3 a bottle) and playing hot jams from the ’90s. Free Jolly Ranchers, too. Should be phat. At 430 W Gilman St., 7 pm-10 pm.

Tiki Bar grand reopening

Monday, May 28

The East Side Club’s newly revamped “Tiki Bar” is back starting this Memorial Day. Enjoy a cold drink from one of the best views of Lake Monona. There will also be music from Pacific Coast Highway. At 3735 Monona Drive, noon-10 pm.