Eats events

Burgers & Brew

Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3

Over two dozen local restaurants and breweries pair up for a weekend of worship for the almighty American hamburger. The annual fundraiser for REAP Food Group has two ticket levels: General Admission ($40 in advance, $50 at the door) includes two full-size burgers and four short pours of beer; VIP ($75 in advance; $90 at the door) includes unlimited burgers and brew pairings, wait service and reserved seating under a tent. Tickets and full list of vendors here. At 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, 4:30-7:30 pm on Saturday, 12:30-3:30 pm on Sunday.

Maple syrup release

Saturday, June 2

Yahara Bay Distillers is throwing a pancake breakfast to mark the release of its new bourbon barrel maple syrup. Tickets ($10) here. Ten percent of ticket sales will benefit Verona Hometown Days. At 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg, 9 am-noon.

The indigenous kitchen

Wednesday, June 6

The Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin welcomes author Beth Dooley for a talk on modern indigenous cuisine. The program will focus on the “original gluten-free, dairy-free, low-glycemic diet” such as cedar-braised bison, griddled wild rice cakes and amaranth crackers with smoked white bean paste. At the Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.