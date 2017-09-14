Eats events

Dressed up for donuts
Friday, Sept. 15
Local doughnut “architects” are competing for the title of “Best Donut” to raise funds for The Madison Needs Network. In addition to doughnuts, there will be a cash bar, silent auction and a raffle. Tickets ($25, must be 21+) at tinyurl.com/dressedupdonuts. At Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:30-10:30 pm.
Pancake breakfast
Sunday, Sept. 17
Meet your neighborhood firefighters and paramedics while enjoying pancakes and coffee. Good chance to let the kids check out a fire truck, too. At Fire Station 3, 1217 Williamson St., 8:30-10:30 am.
Wisconsin treats pairing
Thursday, Sept. 21
The Monona East Side Business Alliance pairs craft beer with artisan cheeses and Wisconsin chocolates. Beers from Next Door, Parched Eagle, and MobCraft join cheese from Sartori, Roelli and Hook’s. Chocolates are by Gail Ambrosius, The Chocolate Caper and CocoVava. Tickets ($35/member, $50/non-members) at tinyurl.com/mononatasting. At the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, 5-8 pm.