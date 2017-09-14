Eats events

Dressed up for donuts

Friday, Sept. 15

Local doughnut “architects” are competing for the title of “Best Donut” to raise funds for The Madison Needs Network. In addition to doughnuts, there will be a cash bar, silent auction and a raffle. Tickets ($25, must be 21+) at tinyurl.com/dressedupdonuts . At Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:30-10:30 pm.

Pancake breakfast

Sunday, Sept. 17

Meet your neighborhood firefighters and paramedics while enjoying pancakes and coffee. Good chance to let the kids check out a fire truck, too. At Fire Station 3, 1217 Williamson St., 8:30-10:30 am.

Wisconsin treats pairing

Thursday, Sept. 21