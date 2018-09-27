Eats events

Fall Fandango

Friday, Sept. 28

The Regent Market Co-op celebrates 20 years as a local grocer with a brat fry. There will be food and drink samples from local vendors. Live music, too. At 2136 Regent St., 4-7 pm.

Birds, Bikes and Brews

Saturday, Sept. 29

Grab your bike and get ready to see some feathered friends. The Madison Audubon has set up birding stations (with volunteers) at several stops on the Lake Monona Loop bike path. First stop is at Next Door Brewing, which will provide participants with a map and bird checklist. The goal is to spot as many birds as you can around the 11-mile route. The brewpub will also be donating $1 of all food and drink purchases to aid in the Madison Audubon’s conservation programs. Registration ($30) includes an event pint glass and a cold one after completing the loop. At 2439 Atwood Ave., 1-4 pm.

SPAM, bananas and Jell-O

Wednesday, Oct. 3

This month’s Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) talk is by Milwaukee writer Christina Ward, author of American Advertising Cookbooks. She explores the history of global agriculture and the role of food conglomerates in shaping American cuisine, which might explain those fish-shaped Jell-O molds. Free and yes, there will be food samples. At Goodman Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm.