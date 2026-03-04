End of an era for organic pioneer Tipi Produce

× Expand Courtesy Tipi Produce Tipi Produce employee Maggie Schley, left, with owners Steve Pincus and Beth Kazmar. Longtime Tipi Produce employee Maggie Schley, left, with owners Steve Pincus and Beth Kazmar. The farm is known for its volume production of sweet carrots.

Tipi Produce is winding down after a half century. The pioneering 76-acre organic vegetable farm in Evansville, Wisconsin, a half hour south of Madison — perhaps best known for its sweet table carrots — harvested its last crop in the fall.

Founder Steve Pincus admits his energy isn’t what it once was, and he needs shoulder surgery. He and his wife and co-owner, Beth Kazmar, have eased back on production over the past few years, and ended their long-running CSA, which provided weekly boxes of produce to participating families.

The couple calls their next chapter a “semi-retirement.” Last fall’s root crops sit in cold storage on the farm, and they’ll continue to sell those until they’re gone, likely by April.

Tipi Produce is one of Willy Street Co-op’s largest local organic suppliers, known for its fresh greens in the spring, sweet melons in the summer, and tender root vegetables in the fall. But it’s the carrots that stand out to produce manager Andy Johnston.

“A locally grown carrot is going to be superior,” says Johnston, who has known Pincus since he started working at the co-op in the early 1990s. “Period.” They’re crisp, tender, and have a texture and flavor that’s unique to the region and soil where they were grown, he adds.

The volume that Tipi Produce was able to crank out set the farm apart from many others. Its last carrot harvest produced more than 125,000 pounds. Willy Street made Tipi its primary supplier of several crops, and promoted the farm on store signs, encouraging customers to get to know their farmers.

Tipi also provided 500 families with boxes of fresh organic produce each week at its peak in its CSA program — a concept Pincus and Kazmar helped pioneer locally. They also founded the Homegrown Wisconsin co-op to supply families and restaurants in the greater Chicago area with fresh produce. Kazmar says, “It was always about helping people eat better.”

Producing vegetables efficiently at this scale relies on mechanization and large crews of farmworkers. Kazmar estimates that the farm employed hundreds of farmhands over its 50 seasons, like Maggie Schley, who worked on the farm for nearly 30 years. Many of the employees went on to start their own organic farms in the area, including Scott Williams of Garden to Be, who now runs a local produce distribution company.

“When I think of the impact on Wisconsin’s culinary landscape, there are few people who rank as high as Steve and Beth,” says Williams. “Maybe [L’Etoile founder] Odessa Piper. Everyone knows them.”

Pincus decided to farm after discovering the natural food movement in the early 1970s. He was the first produce buyer at Milwaukee’s Outpost Natural Foods, a food co-op he helped start. Back then, getting organic produce was no easy feat.

“We were getting what was supposedly organic produce airfreighted in from California,” Pincus recalls. He had to drive to Chicago to meet planes at Midway airport. There had to be a better way, he thought.

A few years later, he moved to the Driftless region of southwest Wisconsin to put his hands in the soil himself. Pincus and then-wife StarLight Tews began living on a friend’s land near Seneca, not far from the Mississippi River. Tipi Produce was born. The farm’s namesake was an actual tipi on the land. They grew melons and sold them off the back of a truck in Viroqua and Prairie du Chien. They also began selling at the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

Fast-forward to the late 1980s. Pincus, now single, decided to study horticulture (and later plant breeding and genetics) at UW-Madison, while continuing to farm. He found a place to rent in Fitchburg, an old u-pick farm behind where the AMC Fitchburg 18 movie theater on McKee Road is now. In a statistics class he met Kazmar, who was studying plant pathology. Her love of science and knowledge of soil health and plant diseases complemented Pincus’ interest in farm machinery and vegetables. Kazmar joined Pincus on the farm in the mid-’90s. They married, had kids, and began searching for a permanent place to call their own.

They found it in an old Amish dairy farm in Evansville. It had no electricity and no heat. But that silty sandy loam soil was perfect for growing vegetables. They had the farm certified organic in 2001 when the USDA’s national organic standards took effect.

The couple still has perennial crops of asparagus, strawberries and rhubarb to tend to, and will offer u-pick days for strawberries in June and plum tomatoes around Labor Day.

“We’re going from farmers to gardeners,” says Pincus. They look forward to being able to travel in the summer, instead of being tied to their work during the peak season on the farm.

Kazmar is planting chestnut orchards and native prairie on the land. They’ll grow low-maintenance cover crops to keep the soil healthy, and plan to keep their organic certification. They hope to rent out fields for organic production.

There’s a hint of sadness as Kazmar and Pincus describe putting an end to their life’s work. But they’ve come to terms with their farm being a one-generation enterprise. Neither of the couple’s two children, who are in their 20s and live in Minneapolis, have expressed a desire to farm. The farm has been financially successful, but according to Kazmar, all of their employees who wanted the round-the-clock responsibility of owning a farm have already started their own enterprises.

The way Pincus sees it, “We made a living growing annual crops. So I’ve gotten used to the fact that things come and go.”

He adds, “Everything has a season. It’s part of the deal.”

Note: The author worked at Tipi Produce during the 2009 season and is also a farmer.